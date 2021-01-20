Three arrested over robbery incident in Hardy

Detectives based in Langata have arrested three armed suspects, in connection with a robbery incident in Hardy.
Their arrest follows after a report was made by the victim who was on her routine exercise two days ago when she accosted by the three thugs.
The trio all aged between 21 and 23 then fled the scene on a motorbike, leaving the panic stricken woman lying on the ground.
“A combined team of officers from Langata and Dagoretti launched a manhunt for the suspects and at the crack of dawn today, arrested the three of them in Kawangware,” said the DCI on their Twitter page.
Also recovered by the detectives was a getaway motorbike KMFG 082F and is being held by Police as investigations ensue.
The three are currently under police custody awaiting to be arraigned in court.