Three arrested with explosive materials along Namanga-Nairobi highway

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations have on Friday afternoon arrested three individuals ferrying explosive materials along the Namanga- Nairobi highway.

The three; Moses Koite aged 26, years who was driving a motor vehicle registration number KBM 880 U, a Toyota Noah, Patrick Ng’ang’a aged 36 years and Sadic Harabe Sadic a foreign national aged 26 years were arrested ferrying the explosives near Maili Tisa trading centre.

According to the DCI, 17 rolls of detonating codes and one packet containing 100 pieces of supreme detonators were confiscated by a Multi-Agency team of officers.

“Explosive Materials including 17 rolls of detonating codes and one packet containing 100 pieces of supreme detonators have been recovered,” said the DCI on their twitter page.

“The suspects are in lawful custody pending further police action. Further investigations into the matter are ongoing.”