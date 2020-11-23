Three charged over “baby stealing” racket at Mama Lucy Kibaki hospital

A Nairobi court has ruled that deputy director of medical services at Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) Musa Mohammed alongside Fred Makallah and Selina Awour who are social workers at Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital be charged with child trafficking offences.

However, senior principal magistrate Benard Ochoi let off the hook four other persons

The four includes hospital CEO Emma Mutio, Juliana Mbete a hospital administrator, Beatrice Njambi in charge of new born unit and Administrative officer Regina Musembi.

State prosecutor Caroline Karimi told the court that they have completed investigations into the matter and were ready to proceed with the case.

Plea taking for Musa Mohammed, the NMS deputy director, was deferred after the court was informed that he is sick and admitted at the Kenyatta National Hospital.

The prosecution asked the court to order the CEO and three others to report to DCI headquarters once a week to complete investigations saying only 49 children files were recovered during a search conducted at mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital.

“Your honour 77 children files are missing, those are innocent children we do not know their whereabouts, we ask you to order the other suspects to report at the DCI headquarters, that is not going to prejudice the suspects “said Caroline

Fred Makallah was exposed in story by BBC allegedly negotiating with an undercover journalist in a well-planned plot to sell a child who had been abandoned at the Mama Lucy Hospital.