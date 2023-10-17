Three charged with smuggling unaccustomed goods

Three men have been charged with conveying and being in possession of unaccustomed contrary to the East African Community Customs Management Act, 2004.

According to the police reports, Stephen Mutei and Godson Nzuki were arrested along Voi-Taveta road while attempting to smuggle an assortment of motor vehicle scrap metal batteries weighing 15 tons, with a customs value of Ksh750,000.

Their interception followed an intelligence tip received by a multi-agency team, which indicated that the suspects were sneaking the goods outside the country through the porous border.

The two suspects, who appeared before Taveta Law courts Principal Magistrate Hon. Dan Munyao, pleaded not guilty and were granted a bond of Ksh100,000 each with an alternative cash bail of Ksh30,000 each.

In a separate case heard at the same court, another suspect, Daniel Ochieng, was arrested at Salaita area along Voi-Taveta road.

He was found in possession of 25 bags, each containing 50 kilograms of sugar branded as TPC Limited with a dutiable value of Ksh114,380.

Ochieng denied the charges and was granted a bond of Ksh500,000 or an alternative cash bail of Ksh200,000.

Both cases will be mentioned on 27th October, 2023.