Three coast governors differ over Blue economy flagship projects

Three coast Governors have differed over interests in the Jumuiya ya Kaunti za Pwani Blue economy flagship projects moments after European Union committed 2.3 billion shillings grants to finance some of the projects.

Kilfi governor Amason Kingi, his Tana River counterpart Dhadho Godhana and Lamu’s Fahim Twaha could not agree on priorities areas in a meeting with the head of the European Union Hubert Perr.

Differences in project interests emerged after Governor Godhana highlighted the opportunities that can be harnessed in the blue economy sector in his county and how they can benefit from the projects.

Kilifi governor on his part however said his vision is to think of the programmes as a block of the JKP and not individual counties.

The two leaders tearing at each other as the EU county represented watched. Lamu’s Twaha claimed 2.3 billion shillings allocated by EU was peanuts and asked the donors to help in capacity building to enable them make use of the opportunities in their resource rich counties.

The three Governors were speaking on the first day of a two-day consultative meeting whose objective is to give updates on 19 key flagship projects to be implemented under the EU assistance.

Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho and his Kwale counterpart Salim Mvurya did not attend the first of the two-day consultative meetings. However Taita Taveta governor Granton Samboja was represented by his deputy Majala Mlaghui.

Separately, Kilifi Governor, Amason Jeffa Kingi, has urged Kenyans to embrace mediation in dispute resolution to foster peace and harmony.

Kingi lauded the Judiciary for introducing Court Annexed Mediation, saying the system would help reduce the case load being handled by judicial officers in Kenya.

He said since many cases would be referred for mediation, thus allowing the judicial officers to handle criminal cases and civil cases that cannot be handled through mediation in accordance with the laws of Kenya.

The governor made the remarks at Malindi Stadium during the launch of the Court Annexed Mediation system for Kilifi County by the Chairman of the Annexed Court Mediation Taskforce, Justice Fred Ochieng.

Kingi said he fully supported the initiative and announced that he had instructed the County Attorney to kick-start the process of establishing a mediation Centre in the county to provide space for mediators to handle the numerous court cases, especially those involving land.

