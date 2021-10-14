Three cops due in court over serial killer Wanjala’s escape from cells

Three police officers arrested for allegedly aiding the escape of self-confessed serial killer Masten Millimo Wanjala are set to be arraigned in court Thursday.

The officers were on duty at the time of his disappearance from Jogoo Road police station, in the Eastlands area of Nairobi.

They will be charged with aiding escape from lawful custody and neglect of official duty contrary to section 124 and 128 of the Penal code respectively.

Masten Wanjala was due to appear in court on Wednesday over the murders of at least 14 children.

Police who have launched a manhunt for Wanjala who is still at large, say they noticed he had disappeared during the morning roll call.