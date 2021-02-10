Three day free medical camp begins in Trans Nzoia county

Written By: KBC Reporter

The Kenya Tea Development Authority (KTDA ) foundation has organized a free medical camp for tea farmers in Trans Nzoia County suffering from various aliments.

In partnership with the County Government and Kapsara Tea Factory, over 3000 tea farmers will receive free medical care as well as counseling on health-related issues by Community Health Volunteers.

Statistics from the Health department indicate that a majority of tea farmers aged over 60 years are suffering from lifestyle diseases that have affected their productivity through the years.

According to Ms. Emmy Kulola, the foundation’s health services coordinator, the free medical camp is vital in enabling tea farmers’ productivity, especially the elderly who are the most vulnerable to non-communicable diseases (NCDs).

Kulola says Cancer, diabetes, high blood pressure, and arthritis are the targeted diseases during the medical camp.

This year KTDA Foundation is set to support over 12 factory catchment areas with medical camps to improve the health of small-scale tea farmers and their communities by providing access to essential medical and health services.

Farmers in the area have expressed their gratitude terming the initiative an eye opener for them.

