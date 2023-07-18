Three-day protest still on – Azimio to Kenyans

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance has confirmed the protests planned from Wednesday to Friday are on, as earlier announced.

Addressing the press, Narc Kenya party leader Martha Karua called on Kenyans to come out and join the protests that will be held across the country.

Karua said in Nairobi they will have three convergence points at Kamukunji grounds, Joseph Kagethe grounds and Jacaranda grounds.

In addition, she asked motorists to stop at midday hoot and flashlights in support of the protests.

Karua however appealed to their protesters to remain peaceful and urged them to continue doing so.

At the same time, Karua pleaded with Kenyans to resort to citizen journalism and film state officers, including police and politicians who abuse and brutalize Kenyans while on duty, which she says will help in subsequent investigations.

“We appeal to Kenyans to take very seriously the unfolding chain of events, a new dictatorship is slowly taking route through nepotism, corruption, getting rid of opponents and suspension of the constitution,” she said.

“We call on Kenyans to put on their old armour of courage and work to take their country back.”

Even as the coalition asserts its stand on holding the protests despite warnings from the government, Karua noted that a simultaneous signature collection exercise is underway and has surpassed the 6 million mark.

“We are pleased to announce this morning we have hit over 6 million signatures. Those are 6 million Kenyans fed up with the Ruto regime,” she said.

Meanwhile, the opposition coalition confirmed security details of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, ex-Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka, and Narc Kenya boss Martha Karua have been recalled ahead of the protests.

Other leaders whose security has been withdrawn are National Assembly Minority Leader Opiyo Wandayi and his Senate counterpart Stewart Madzayo and a host of opposition MPs in the forefront of the demos.