Three dead after drunk driver hits boda boda in Kibos

Three people lost their lives along the Kondele-Kibos road on Saturday after an alleged drunk driver knocked them down on their way home.

The three victims, 37-year-old Meshak Ouma Owuor, 28-year-old George Oudi and Martin Bonyo, aged 25 years were riding a boda boda on a fateful day.

Now, authorities in Kisumu are zeroing on eateries that have transformed themselves into liquor outlets and even selling alcohol during curfew hours.

The illegal opening of alcohol outlets has subsequently been linked to the death of three people who were knocked down by an alleged drunk driver.

According to eyewitnesses, the occupants of the said vehicle had left a local bar and were heading towards a local sugar company when the incident occurred.

The driver according to the witnesses had attempted to overtake another vehicle only to knock the boda boda riders killing the three.

Families of the victims are now demanding justice following the Saturday night incident.

The driver of the vehicle in question has since been arrested.