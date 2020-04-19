Three dead, dozens injured after floods sweep through West Pokot

Three people are feared dead and more than a dozen others are missing after flash floods swept through Chesogon along the West Pokot-Elgeyo Marakwet border.

Elgeyo Marakwet County Commissioner Ahmed Omar says among those missing include police officers whose camp was swept away by the raging waters.

Elgeyo Marakwet County Commissioner Ahmed Omar tells channel one that a police officer was rescued from the fast-flowing waters after being dragged downstream for kilometres across the West Pokot-Elgeyo Marakwet border.

The mudslide swept through Chesegon in West Pokot leaving a trail of destruction.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Search and rescue operation is currently in progress and already three people who suffered serious injuries and airlifted to Eldoret for specialized treatment.

Dozens of homes including Liter Girls Secondary School were also destroyed in the Saturday evening incident that caught residents of Chesegon unawares.

The residents have reported that several of their livestock were swept away by the flood.

Rescue efforts are currently underway though it is being hampered by harsh terrain and bad weather amid fears of landslides.

Elsewhere, the Government has dispatched multi-agency team comprising officers from the Interior Ministry and Devolution to gather information and advice where necessary.

Residents residing in areas threatened by flooding and floods have been cautioned and urged to safer grounds and the situation normalizes.