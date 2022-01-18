Three dead, one injured in grisly accident in Homa Bay

Three people have been confirmed dead and one seriously injured in a grisly accident involving a sugarcane tractor along Rodi-Ndhiwa highway in Homa Bay.

The four belonging to one family were headed home after close of business at around 8:00 pm last night when they met with their untimely death.

It is reported that in a bid to dodge two buses, the tractor which was transporting tonnes of sugarcane to Sukari Industries in Ndhiwa County from Mabati Mbili Weigh Bridge, overturned landing on the victims who were riding on a motorcycle.

The two buses who heading in the opposite direction, according to eye-witnesses.

Kanyala Kanyango Senior Chief Fredrick Onyango confirming the incident noted that the buses, ENA Coach and Guardian were headed to Nairobi at the time of the accident.

The Chief explained that the deceased, identified as Victor Okoth Onjwayo who was a business owner within Rodi Trading Centre was carrying his wife and their two kids on his motorcycle heading home as usual, before the accident.

“The bodies of Onjwayo, his wife and their two children were recovered from under the tonnes of sugarcane. One of the two kids, a 7-year-old passed on together with the parents, but luckily the youngest son survived and was rushed to Homa Bay for treatment after receiving first aid at Samaria health centre in Rodi,” explained Onyango.

He noted that the driver of the tractor fled the scene fearing for his life and is yet to be tracked down.

The administrator further asked motorists in the area to take into consideration the narrow nature of the road while attempting to overtake and called on the government to find ways of expanding the road to avoid future incidents.

He also lauded Sukari Industries who assisted in the recovery process by lending an excavator.

The bodies of the deceased were moved to Homa Bay County Referral Hospital Morgue.