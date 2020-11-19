Three dead, scores injured in Bobi Wine arrest protests

Violent clashes in Uganda were reported on Wednesday after police arrested presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi, known as musician Bobi Wine.

Bobi Wine was arrested during an election rally in the eastern district of Luuka after being accused of violating coronavirus guidelines set by the electoral commission.

Bobi was arrested alongside Jinja-based pastor Andrew Muwanguzi and several other supporters. They are currently detained at Nalufenya police post in Jinja.

The US has condemned the violence that gripped Uganda’s capital, Kampala, and other major towns following Wednesday’s arrest of presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi, known as musician Bobi Wine.

His supporters have called for his release.

Police said three people died and dozens were injured in the protests.

The US mission there has urged “all parties to renounce violence” and to undertake measures to reduce tensions.

Uganda will hold presidential elections in January.

Elsewhere, Ugandan presidential candidate, Mugisha Muntu, has suspended campaigns until other opposition candidates who were arrested on Wednesday are released.

Mr Muntu called for the release of Robert Kyagulanyi, popularly known as Bobi Wine, and Patrick Amuriat.

The two candidates were arrested separately during their campaigns.

The arrest of Bobi Wine has sparked protests in the country that have led to the death of three people.

Mr Muntu asked the government not to be reckless during the campaign period as the situation was volatile: