Three dead, scores injured in Bobi Wine arrest protests

8

Uganda's popular musician-turned-politician Bobi Wine appeared in court on Monday with crutches

Violent clashes in Uganda were reported on Wednesday after police arrested presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi, known as musician Bobi Wine.

KBC Radio_KICD Timetable

Bobi Wine was arrested during an election rally in the eastern district of Luuka after being accused of violating coronavirus guidelines set by the electoral commission.

Bobi was arrested alongside Jinja-based pastor Andrew Muwanguzi and several other supporters. They are currently detained at Nalufenya police post in Jinja.

Also Read  Covid vaccine: Pfizer says it's '94% effective in over 65s'

The US has condemned the violence that gripped Uganda’s capital, Kampala, and other major towns following Wednesday’s arrest of presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi, known as musician Bobi Wine.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153

His supporters have called for his release.

Police said three people died and dozens were injured in the protests.

Also Read  Prince William welcomes inquiry into BBC's Diana interview

The US mission there has urged “all parties to renounce violence” and to undertake measures to reduce tensions.

Uganda will hold presidential elections in January.

Elsewhere, Ugandan presidential candidate, Mugisha Muntu, has suspended campaigns until other opposition candidates who were arrested on Wednesday are released.

Mr Muntu called for the release of Robert Kyagulanyi, popularly known as Bobi Wine, and Patrick Amuriat.

Also Read  Covid-19: South Australia to enter 'circuit breaker' lockdown

The two candidates were arrested separately during their campaigns.

The arrest of Bobi Wine has sparked protests in the country that have led to the death of three people.

Mr Muntu asked the government not to be reckless during the campaign period as the situation was volatile:

KBC-You-tube-728x90-New-2

Tell Us What You Think

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR