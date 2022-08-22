Three die in Arujo Bridge road accident

Three people died Sunday evening after a matatu they were traveling in was involved in an accident at Arujo Bridge along Homa Bay – Rongo Road.

The vehicle reportedly veered off the road and rolled several times, as its driver was trying to avoid a head-on collision with an oncoming vehicle.

The matatu was involved in the crash while trying to overtake a trailer, as the two vehicles were moving towards the bridge.

According to an eye-witness, the driver lost control after attempting to overtake but on seeing an oncoming vehicle, he swerved back to his lane before the incident.

“The three perished after the matatu lost control and rolled landing in a trench. The oncoming matatu also hit the rail guard and caused injuries to passengers,” said the eyewitness.

Arujo Sub-Location Assistant Chief, Jackton Olielo said at least 10 people suffered injuries from the accidents, including three who suffered severe injuries and were rushed to Kisumu for specialized treatment.

“It’s unfortunate three people lost their lives in the incident. Drivers should avoid speeding, to curb accidents on the road,” Olielo said.

He reiterated that the matatu driver might have applied emergency brakes which made him lose control of the vehicle hence, making it roll.

“Two of the victims died on the spot, while the third one died on the way to Homa Bay Teaching and Referral Hospital,” he added.

Homa Bay County Police Commander, Samson Ole-Kiine, said the survivors were all rushed to the hospital for medical attention.

“The two vehicles were towed to Homa Bay Police station for inspection,” Ole Kiina said.

He also urged drivers to always comply with traffic rules to avoid such accidents.