Three die in fresh inter-clan clashes in Mandera

At least three people were killed in fresh inter-clan clashes between the Garre and Murule clans in Lafey in Mandera county.

The Friday night incident is believed to have been caused by perennial boundary issues.

The clashes started when the Murule militia gunned down two people from the Garre clan prompting quick revenge where a third person died.

The third victim from the Marehan clan believed to have been targeted accidentally, succumbed to injuries after being rushed to the hospital.

Two other injured people are being hospitalized at the Elwak sub-county hospital, where they are receiving treatment.

Tension remains high in the area with Governor Ali Roba leading a reconciliatory meeting together with Mandera South MP Adan Haji, his Lafey counterpart Ibrahim Mude, area MCAs and the county security.

The Mandera leaders have assured the locals of their security.

The Governor has since called for a ceasefire as local leaders engage in peace meetings