Three die of COVID-19 as 333 test positive

Three people have died of COVID-19, bringing the total number of fatalities to 1,866, while 331 people have tested positive to the disease, out of a sample size of 4,725 tested in the last 24 hours.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe Wednesday said a total of 403 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 1,536 patients are on Home Based Isolation and Care.

61 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 24 of whom are on ventilatory support and 28 on supplemental oxygen. 9 patients are under observation.

Kagwe said another 16 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen all of whom are in the general wards.

” No patient is in the High Dependency Unit (HDU), ” the CS said.

However, he said a total of 54 patients have recovered from the disease, 44 from the Home Based and Isolation Care, while 10 are from various health facilities. Total recoveries now stand at 86,914.

The total confirmed positive cases are now 106,801 while the cumulative tests so far conducted are 1,311,326.

From the cases 301 are Kenyans while 30 are foreigners. 195 are males and 136 are females. The youngest is a seven-month-old baby while the oldest is 82.

In terms of County distribution; Nairobi 196, Kiambu 46, Nakuru 16, Busia 13, Mombasa 13, Uasin Gishu 11, Kericho 5, Machakos 5, Nyandarua 4, Turkana 4, Kajiado 3, Kisumu 3, Lamu 2, Makueni 2, Murang’a 1, Nyeri 1, Tharaka Nithi 1, Baringo 1, Bungoma 1, Elgeyo Marakwet 1, Kisii 1 and Embu 1.

In terms of Sub County distribution; the 196 cases in Nairobi are from Kamukunji (23), Starehe (22), Kibra (21), Dagoretti North (18), Lang’ata (17), Westlands (15), Kasarani (11), Dagoretti South, Makadara and Ruaraka (10) cases each, Mathare (8), Roysambu (7), Embakasi Central and Embakasi East (6) cases each, Embakasi North, Embakasi South and Embakasi West (4) cases each.

In Kiambu the 46, cases are from Limuru (22), Ruiru (11), Kiambu Town (4), Kabete, Kiambaa and Kikuyu (2) cases each, Githunguri, Juja and Thika (1) case each. In Nakuru the 16 cases are from Nakuru West (7), Naivasha (4), Nakuru East (3) and Gilgil (2). In Busia the 13 cases are from Matayos (12) and Teso North (1).

In Mombasa the 13 cases are from Mvita (5), Jomvu and Nyali (3) cases each, Kisauni (2).

In Uasin Gishu the 11 cases are from Ainabkoi (5), Kapseret (3), Turbo (2) and Moiben (1). In Kericho all the 5 cases are from Ainamoi. In Machakos the 5 cases are from Matungulu (4) and Machakos Town (1). In Nyandarua the 4 cases are all from Kinangop while in Turkana all the 4 cases are from Turkana West.

In Kajiado the 3 cases are from Kajiado North, while in Kisumu the 3 cases are all from Kisumu Central. In Lamu the 2 cases are all from Lamu West while in Makueni the 2 cases are from Kilome and Makueni (1) case each.

The case in Murang‘a is from Mathioya, the case in Nyeri is from Nyeri South, the case in Tharaka Nithi is from Chuka, the case in Baringo is from Baringo North, the case in Bungoma is from Kanduyi, the case in Elgeyo Marakwet is from Keiyo North, the case in Kisii is from Kitutu Chache South and the case in Embu is from Manyatta.

At the same time, Kagwe noted that the vaccination roll-out plan will follow MoH previous announcements they have made to the public and will be rolled out on a priority bases in three phases.

“In phase one which commences this coming Friday, we are targeting the more than 400,000 health workers countrywide as well as workers in other essential services. The targeted population to be covered in this first phase remains 1.25million and does not include politicians as was erroneously reported in a section of the media today.” He said

“The vaccines we received are going to be distributed to our referral hospitals countrywide including level fours and threes. On this we are working with the County governments to ensure seamless operation.” He added

On Wednesday morning, Kenya received the first batch of 1.2 million doses of Astrazeneca Covid-19 vaccines.