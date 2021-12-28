And as it is common with many similar incidents, the locals flocked the scene to siphon fuel but three of them were not lucky, dying after inhaling petroleum fumes.
Lugari OCPD Bernard Ngungu who confirmed the incident said it was unfortunate that lives have been lost while at the same time calling on the public to always stay away from accident scenes to avoid a repeat of the same.
Among the dead included 22-year-old Dominic Koech who had just graduated from Turbo Vocational Training College.
But not even the death of the three seemed to have scared locals who kept flocking the scene scrambling fuel.
Firefighters from Uasin Gishu County had to use foam to dilute the fuel and keep locals off.