Three people have been confirmed dead at Kipkaren area along Eldoret- Malaba road after inhaling petroleum fumes while attempting to siphon fuel from an overturned tanker.

Firefighters from Uasin Gichu county were forced to use foam to clean the area to keep off who were flocking the scene in numbers.

The tanker is said to have veered off the road while climbing the lane at Kipkaren area at around 7:30 Monday night.

And as it is common with many similar incidents, the locals flocked the scene to siphon fuel but three of them were not lucky, dying after inhaling petroleum fumes. Lugari OCPD Bernard Ngungu who confirmed the incident said it was unfortunate that lives have been lost while at the same time calling on the public to always stay away from accident scenes to avoid a repeat of the same. Among the dead included 22-year-old Dominic Koech who had just graduated from Turbo Vocational Training College. But not even the death of the three seemed to have scared locals who kept flocking the scene scrambling fuel. Firefighters from Uasin Gishu County had to use foam to dilute the fuel and keep locals off.

Several accidents of almost similar nature have been witnessed in the area in the past.

In July this year 15 people perished in Malanga, Siaya County while siphoning fuel from a tanker that had been involved in an accident.