Three family members killed by suspected bandits in Samburu

Three family members were Thursday shot dead by suspected bandits at Mairo hills near Sirata along Arabal- Marigat road, in Samburu county.

The two brothers and their uncle were shot dead by the suspected bandits while heading back to Marigat from Arabal. The bandits then disappeared into the bush without stealing anything from the victims.

The incident has caused tension in the region with the locals demanding enhanced security from the government.

Area leaders are calling upon interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi to tame bandit attacks in Baringo which have claimed many lives every year leaving many widows and orphans.

James Komen, a resident says last year, five people were shot dead, among them were two pupils who were on their half term break. The five were sleeping in their house when the attack happened a few kilometres from where the three were shot dead.

Eight people have so far been killed since the beginning of this year due to bandit attacks with no arrests being made.

During a recent visit to Baringo, Rift valley regional commissioner George Natembeya said there are many firearms in illegal hands and a mop up operation will soon be carried out.

Kiambu County

Police in Kiambu County have launched investigations in to the death of an unidentified man whose body was found dumped in a Maize farm in Mugumo Estate, Kiamumbi Village.

According to residents, the body of the slain man was discovered by a passerby who alerted the neighbors to the scene of crime.

According to the residents the body of the slain man had acid inflicted wounds as well as bruises.

Detectives who conducted a search at the crime scene were able to retrieve his keys and a phone that was hidden in his socks.

The residents are now calling on the government to intervene and beef up security as well as bring to book the culprits.