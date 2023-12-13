Three family members murdered in Thika

Police Kiambu are investigating an incident in which three women were found brutally murdered in their home in Matathia village of Ngoliba Ward, Thika East Wednesday afternoon.

The three-a granny identified as Peninah Wairimu Ngugi, 87, her daughter Pauline Njeri, 50, and a close relative are suspected to have been killed on Friday night by unknown attackers.

Two of the bodies were discovered inside their newly built house while the third who had been beheaded was buried in a shallow grave a few meters from the house.

Outside the house, two knives suspected to have been used to stab the three were found by sleuths who, accompanied by scene of crime officers, appeared at the scene yesterday evening.

Villagers said that the family was a peaceful one and they only settled in the village about three years ago.

Kahoro Mbogo, a neighbour, told journalists that the three had gone missing for three days prompting a search by villagers.

The family reportedly disposed of a property in Ruiru raising suspicions that the attackers might have been after money.

Thika East police commander Andrew Sora told journalists that police were pursuing crucial leads to arrest one of the suspects believed to have been behind the brutal murder.

The bodies of the three have been moved to Thika’s general Kago mortuary.