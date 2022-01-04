Three feared dead in Embu – Kiritiri Road accident

A boda boda operator and three pillion passengers are feared dead after a grisly accident involving two motorcycles and a mini van at Matakari Junction along the Embu – Kiritiri Road.

The pillion passengers are a middle aged woman and two children.

Meanwhile, a family in Nyakegogi village, Sameta sub county in Kisii County is pleading for financial assistance to bury their five relatives who perished in a road accident.

Ronald Bundi, his wife and three daughters died in a grisly road accident on 25th of December 2021 when they were travelling from Mombasa to Kisii for Christmas.

The burden of their death now weighs heavily on this family who cannot afford the burial expenses.

Two sons who sustained injuries are receiving treatment at Coast Referral Hospital in Mombasa with the relatives now calling on well-wishers and the government to assist them in mobilising funds to cater for the burial expenses and medical bill.

To support the family you can send your contribution to Mpesa Paybill Number 247247 Account No. 191501.