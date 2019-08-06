Three suspected members of a gang which attacked and injured 13 people in Bamburi Monday evening have been arrested, Kisauni OCPD Julius Kiragu says.

The three were found in possession of mobile phones belonging to the victims who were injured during the Monday night Bamburi attack.

The three suspects were identified as Jackson Okelo, 26, Paul Ayub, 18, and 17-year-old Ibrahim Mohammed Hamdan.

The suspects are being held at Kadzandani police station.

Police are still in pursuit of more suspects who are still at large within the Kisauni vicinity.

The incident occurred at around 8.30PM Monday night in Kwa Bulo, Kadzandani Ward in Kisauni Constituency.

13 locals who were injured in the attack were referred to Coast General Hospital after receiving first aid at Yeshua Medicare.

Four people are in critical condition.