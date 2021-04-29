Two gangsters shot dead in a fierce shootout in Kawangware

Two armed gangsters who were terrorizing members of the public on Wednesday night in Kawangware, were shot dead by police officers while a third one was lucky to escape.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the officers who were on foot patrol within stage 56, responded in the nick of time after the thugs had just attacked a man at gunpoint.

Earlier, the officers had challenged them to surrender but the thugs shot at them, triggering a fierce shootout that led to the death of the two.

However, one of them escaped using a motorbike whose identification was concealed.

A firearm with one round of 9mm calibre was recovered and handed over to DCI ballistic experts for examination.

Meanwhile, bodies of the fataly wounded were moved to City mortuary, pending identification.

Meanwhile, a suspected drug peddler was Wednesday afternoon rushed to hospital, after she swallowed four sachets suspected to contain heroin, to avoid arrest.

In the 1pm incident that also left detectives bemused, 48-year-old Pauline Mugure swallowed the sachets in haste, after detectives based in Voi arrested her on suspicion of drug trafficking.

They immediately rushed her to Moi County Referral hospitality in Voi, for medical examination.

However, Further search in her house located at Maweni estate, led to the discovery of more sachets containing the substance.