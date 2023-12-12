Three Heads of State to grace Jamhuri day fete

At least three Heads of State are expected to attend this year’s Jamhuri Day Celebrations to be held at the iconic Uhuru Gardens in Nairobi.

Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko and his Ethiopian counterpart Sahle Work Zewde have already arrived in the country as President William Ruto’s guests during the celebrations marking 60 years of independence.

The President of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, and her delegation were received on Monday Afternoon at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) by Trade and Industry Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Miano.

The Belarus President earlier met President Ruto at State House Nairobi where both Heads of State agreed to broaden ties between the two nations particularly on energy, trade, investment and education.