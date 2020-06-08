Three health workers from Nyeri test positive for Covid-19

Three community nurses from Nyeri Central have tested positive for Covid-19.

Speaking during his daily brief on Monday Health Chief Administrative Secretary Dr Rashid Aman said the three cases are part of the 95 new Covid-19 patients confirmed after testing 1,096 samples in the last 24 hours.

“I want to commend our healthcare workers in all cadres, who are doing a great job under very difficult circumstances. Our health care workers being the frontline soldiers in this fight, are at a greater risk of contracting the disease. These are the people putting their lives on the line to protect this nation. We should not take this for granted. We salute them.” He said.

“As a people, let us recognize these sacrifices, and collectively display our patriotism and compliance, with the containment measures. This is the only way to limit the spread of this virus.” He added.

The CAS reiterated the requirement for caregivers to wear N95 masks.

” On the issue of wearing face masks, WHO has issues new guidelines which require that people above 60 years, are advised to wear N95 masks at all times when in public places. This is because of lowered immunity of individuals of that age. Additionally, care givers attending to patients under home based care program, must also have the N95 masks, when offering care to such individuals. The general public must continue to wear the 3 ply surgical masks and woven fabric masks at all times.” said Dr. Rashid Aman.

Today (Monday) 95 more patients tested positive COVID-19 bringing the tally of infections to 2,862.

The new cases include 57 males and 38 females, and are composed of 92 Kenyans and 3 foreign nationals between the ages of 1-72 years.

The infections were recorded in such counties as: Mombasa (56), Nairobi (13), Busia (10), Kajiado (6), Kilifi (3), with Kitui, Kwale, Garissa, and Marsabit confirming one case each.

According to Dr. Aman, the Mombasa cases were in the following sub-counties: Mvita (22), Changamwe (13), Nyali (7), Kisauni (6), Likoni (5), Jomvu (3).

In Nairobi Metropolitan area, the cases were recorded in Kibra (10), and one case each in Lang’ata, Kasarani, Dagoretti North.

Marsabit, becomes the latest county to report a COVID-19 case, bringing the total number of counties affected to 38.

One patient also succumbed taking the total number of fatalities to 85.