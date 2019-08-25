Three arrested for attacking Census enumerator

A census enumerator attached to Maseno, Kisumu County, has been hospitalized after she was on Saturday night gang raped and robbed by unknown attackers.

The official was ambushed outside her gate after she had been dropped off by her supervisor following completion of the exercise while another one was viciously attacked in Homabay county.

Nyanza regional police commander Dr. Vincent Makokha while confirming the incident revealed that at least three suspects are being held over the ugly incident.

The supervisor as well as police officers deployed in the area to guard the census team have been summoned to record statements by police in Maseno who are probing the incident.

Dr. Makokha also revealed that at least five more people are being held by the police for masquerading as census officers.

In Kisii, police and the census committee have launched a manhunt for an enumerator from Marani area in Kitutu Chache North sub county who went missing before the national census exercise kicked off Saturday evening.

Speaking to journalists, County Police Commander Martin Kibet said the enumerator Identified as Joshua Onkundi Gichana is being tracked from Mai Mahiu.

Kibet said relatives of the missing enumerator said he told them on phone that he was stranded in Narok County and needed fare back home.

The enumerator reportedly left the reflector jacket and torch in his house but the digital enumeration device is yet to be traced.