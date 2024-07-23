Three hospitalized after multi-vehicle crash on Southern Bypass

A multi-agency response team has swiftly transported three individuals to the hospital following a road traffic incident involving three vehicles.

The accident occurred on Tuesday along the Southern Bypass, en route to Lang’ata from Ole Sereni in Nairobi County.

The collision caused significant traffic disruption, and response teams were quickly dispatched to the scene to provide assistance and manage the situation.

According to the Kenya Red Cross, the full extent of injuries is still unclear, but emergency services are on-site to assess the situation and offer necessary aid to those involved.

Authorities have advised motorists to avoid the area if possible and use alternative routes to ease congestion and allow emergency response teams to work efficiently.

More updates will follow as the situation develops.