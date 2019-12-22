Three hospitalized in Kirinyaga due to cholera outbreak

Three people have been hospitalized following a suspected cholera outbreak in Kirinyaga County.

Kirinyaga County government has subsequently issued an outbreak alert especially in public places.

According to Kirinyaga County Deputy Governor Peter Ndambiri, the sanitation crisis has been aggravated by the heavy down pour and floods in many areas especially Mwea constituency that left residents with no clean water to use.

He confirmed that so far three people have been hospitalized after they tested positive to cholera infection warning that the situation could turn into a full-blown cholera outbreak in the county if nothing is done.

The patients are in a stable condition with more doctors being deployed to deal with the impending outbreak.

Still in Kirinyaga County, the Anglican Church of Kenya (ACK) through its Bishop Joseph Kibuchwa and Kirinyaga Deputy Governor Peter Ndambiri clashed in public over who is to blame for the increasing cases of drug and alcohol abuse in Kirinyaga.

Speaking during the official opening of Azriel counselling rehab and treatment center at Kimbimbi town in Mwea constituency Bishop Kibuchwa said that the menace contributes to family break-ups and moral degradation pointing an accusing finger to county government which he said continues to issue licenses leading to the mushrooming of bars which have become more than schools and churches.

Kirinyaga County Deputy Governor Peter Ndambiri however defended the county saying that stern action will be taken against officers in the liquor licensing board who have been issuing licenses to bar owners unlawfully.