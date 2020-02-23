Three hospitalized in Murang’a County after Cholera outbreak

Panic has gripped Murang’a town and its environs following a Cholera outbreak that has seen three people hospitalized with one in a critical condition.

The three are in isolation at Murang’a Level 5 Hospital where they are receiving treatment.

Murang’a County Disease Surveillance coordinator Mr. Chris Kamau Mwangi, confirmed cases after a rapid test that turned out positive adding that the three will remain in isolation to curb spread of the water borne disease.

Public health officers also visited the victims’ homes for fumigation as well as educating those in the homesteads on precaution measures.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



One man is in critical condition while the other one and a 10-year-old girl are in a stable condition.

Kamau says that to curb the spread of the disease, Public Health office have banned food hawking and cooking along the roads.

A spot check along various roads in Murang’a town revealed that the ban is yet to be effective.

Food venders saying the County Government shouldn’t ban them from cooking but should instead carry out an inspection on cleanliness.

Samuel Oloo a car wash attendant who took one of the victims to Murang’a hospital said together with his colleagues they were also subjected to tests at the hospital and given a clean bill of health.

Residents have now been asked to boil water before drinking, exercise caution while eating in hotels and observe basic hygiene by ensuring they use clean sanitary facilities and wash their hands with clean water after visiting washrooms.