Three in court over 762 kilograms bhang haul  

Written By: Nicholas Kigondu
8

Photo by Johnston Aronya

Three middle aged men were Thursday charged in connection with a consignment of bhang valued at 22,860,000 shillings.

Bonaventure Ambani Litiema, Aritoh Ghonzagha Mike and Fredrick Oduor Ouma were arrested along the Nakuru-Nairobi highway.

The three suspects, who were transporting the illegal consignment in a truck, were nabbed by detectives at Kikopey area on Wednesday.

Appearing before Senior Principal Magistrate Daniel Ndungi, the suspects were charged with contravening the Narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances (control) Act.

The three, who were arrested   in possession of 762 kilogrammes of bhang, were each released on a 4 million shillings cash bail with an alternative bond of 8 million shillings.

The case will come up for mention on Thursday next week.

