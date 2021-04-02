Three in custody over murder of 24-year-old man in Embakasi

Three people are in police custody following the murder of a 24-year-old man Henry Mburu Njeri.

In a Twitter post, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations said Henry Mburu is suspected to have been murdered at a house in Embakasi, where he had gone to visit his estranged girlfriend Caroline Mutinda.

The victim had a deep stab inflicted on his neck.

According to the DCI, on arrival at her house located on the fourth floor of Charles Mberia Flats, Mburu found Carol with two other men making merry, as they imbibed drinks.

“According to witness statements taken our officers, an infuriated Mburu demanded to know what the two were doing in her house. An argument then ensued between the estranged lovebirds, leading to the deceased’s stabbing. It is however not clear to our investigators, as to who amongst the three, stabbed the deceased.” Said DCI

“What is clear though, is that Mburu crept down the flight of stairs with blood gushing out of his neck ostensibly to seek help, but sadly, collapsed as he approached the apartment’s gate. He bled profusely to his last breath.” Added the DCI

Pauline Naliaka who lives in the apartment reported hearing some commotion from upstairs.

“When I got outside, I found many people in the compound some saying that somebody had been killed and upon moving closer, I found out that the deceased was Henry Mburu Njeri,” she said

Caroline Mutinda alongside her two guests William Nderitu and one only identified as Eshikimu, have since been arrested and will be arraigned in court on Tuesday next week, to answer to murder charges.

Investigations into the murder are still ongoing, with efforts to recover the murder weapon being intensified.

