Three judge bench adjourns Mau forest evictees’ case over Covid-19

A three-judge bench sitting in Narok on Monday, yet again, adjourned the hearing of a case involving Mau forest evictees after lawyers for the evictees sought for it citing challenges occasioned by the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a virtual mention session, the three-judge bench comprising; Mohammed Kullow (In- Charge of Land and Environment Court- ELC in Narok), John Mutungi (In-Charge of ELC in Nakuru and Presiding Judge) and Justice George Ong’ondo said the prevailing circumstances brought about by Covid-19 pandemic make it untenable for the case to proceed, considering the number of people involved in the case.

They said the case needs to be heard with all parties physically present because of exchanging hard and original copies of documents which was not possible under current circumstances.

The lead counsel for the evictees, Kimutai Bosek, through his representative also told the court online that their witnesses and the legal team were unable to come to court in Narok due to the lockdown instituted in some of the counties to stem the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Due to the lockdown in five counties of Nairobi, Kajiado, Kiambu and especially Nakuru where some of our witnesses were to come from, we are unable to proceed with this case my Lords,” Bosek told the judges.

He also told the Court that they have been unable to contact some of his clients who are witnesses in the case as they had no mobile phones for communication.

The case had been slated to proceed consecutively for a whole week but the judges have now adjourned the case to progress from June 21st to 25th this year subject to the Covid-19 pandemic situation in the country at that time.

The counsels for the defendants who include various government departments and ministries who were present online also agreed with the adjournment.

The now-retired Chief Justice David Maraga had appointed the three-judge bench after over 40,000 evictees moved to court to sue the State over what they termed as illegal and forceful eviction from their farms in the Mau forest in September last year.

This was after Kericho Governor Paul Chepkwony and a section of Mau evictee led by Joseph Kimeto Ole Mapelu and 12 others on behalf of other evictees had separately filed a petition at the Narok High Court, while other evictees led by the Deputy Speaker of Nakuru County Assembly, Samuel Tonui filed another case at Nakuru ELC Court.

They also said the eviction was inhuman to the victims who now live in squalid conditions which have been aggravated by the Covid-19 pandemic. They wanted the court to issue a permanent injunction, restraining further evictions, claiming that private landowners were being evicted from their land despite having lawful title deeds.

In mid last year, Justice John Mutungi of the Environment and Lands Court (ELC) in Nakuru issued a temporary order suspending an ongoing eviction of dwellers in the Eastern Mau Complex.

Justice Mutungi issued the order stopping the Cabinet Secretary for Environment, Water and Natural Resources, the Attorney General, Kenya Forests Service and the Nakuru Regional Commissioner, from going on with evictions in Eastern Mau Complex evictions.

The hundreds of evictees who are from Narok and Nakuru counties want the court to declare the eviction exercise as illegal since all the affected persons had genuinely acquired title deeds from the Ministry of Lands.

Furthermore, the lawyer urged the court to compel the State to conduct a fresh survey of the entire Mau Forest so as to verify if indeed any illegal settlers resided in the Mau Complex.

They have named the Minister for Forestry, Environment and Natural Resources, Attorney General, the Minister for Interior as respondents in the case.