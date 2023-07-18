Three-Judge bench appointed to hear petition challenging Finance Act 2023

Chief Justice Martha Koome has appointed a three-Judge bench to hear the petition challenging the Finance Act 2023.

Presiding Judge David Majanja, Justices Lawrence Mugambi and Christine Meoli are now expected to set a date to hear the matter.

The petitioners in the case, Busia Senator Okiya Omtatah and six others want the High Court to stop the implementation of the Act.

This now sets in motion the hearing of the petition challenging the Finance act 2023 and the eventual determination of the case filed by Busia Senator Okiya Omtatah and six others claiming its passage in Parliament was unprocedural, and that it will affect many Kenyans who are already overburdened by the current high cost of living.

High Court Judge Mugure Thande temporarily suspended the implementation of the Finance Act on 30th of June.

Reporting by Ruth Wamboi