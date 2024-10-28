Three Kenyan athletes nominated for Out of Stadium Athlete of the Year Award

Voting is underway across all the World Athletics Socials and is set to be closed on the 3rd of next month.

Three Kenyan athletes nominated for Out of Stadium Athlete of the...

Ruth Chepngetich, Agnes Jebet Ngetich, and Benson Kipruto are the three Kenyan athletes nominated for the Out of Stadium Athlete of the Year Award, which the winner be unveiled in Monaco, France in December.

Chepngetich, who won this year’s Chicago marathon and set a new world record of 2 hours 9 minutes race in less than two hours and ten minutes.

Agnes Jebet Ngetich is one of the five women vying for gong after setting world records for the 5km and 10 km races and the setting the quickest half marathon time.

The two Kenyan women will compete for the prize against Ethiopia’s Tigist Ketema, who won this year’s Berlin Marathon; Sutume Asefa Kebede, who won the Tokyo Marathon in 2024; and Sifan Hassan, of the Netherlands, who won the Olympic marathon gold with an Olympic record and took home bronze in the 5,000m at the Paris Olympics.

Benson Kipruto is the only Kenyan man in the shortlist after an outstanding year, winning the Tokyo marathon and bagging a bronze medal in the Marathon at the Olympic Games.

World cross-country champion Jacob Kiplimo from Uganda, Olympic marathon champion Tamirat Tola of Ethiopia, Olympic half-marathon champion Yomif Kejelcha of Ethiopia, and Ecuadorian Brian Daniel Pintado, who won gold in the 20-kilometer race walk, are competing for the award with Kipruto.

