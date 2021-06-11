Three Kenyan junior drivers land FIA,KQ partnership

Three Kenyan junior drivers Mcrae Kimathi 26, Hamza Anwar, 22, Jeremy Wahome, 22, have been selected to join the global programme by world motosport federation The Federation International de l’Automobile, FIA, .

In addition Kenya’s national airline carrier, Kenya Airways (KQ), announced partnership with the drivers ahead of their participation in the FIA Rally Star programme.

The three young Kenyan drivers selected will also test their mettle at this month’s WRC Safari Rally Championship set for Naivasha June 24th-27th.

The FIA partnership with KQ will include transportation of the team to Europe and beyond for training and profiling of the teams globally through the KQ network and assets.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



“Our partnership with the FIA Rally Star program is an exciting one, as it aims to attract and grow young local talent. For years, KQ has been a loyal supporter of various rallying events including the East African Safari Classic Rally and the Safari Rally. The return of the World Rally Championship to Kenya is incredibly nostalgic and we are committed to supporting the growth of fresh talent within the rallying community”, said Allan Kilavuka, Chief Executive Officer, Kenya Airways.

WRC Safari Rally CEO Phineas Kimathi lauded the sponsorship saying it will shore up the drivers determination in the forthcoming WRC Safari Rally as well as in the forthcoming competitions.

“This program presents an exciting opportunity for young drivers to gain vital experience. The FIA Rally Star Programme is the most cost-effective way for any young budding driver to get onto the world stage. Our long-term goal is to attract more young drivers to the sport and in time, enable them to graduate to the senior category for Kenya. This is a special moment for the local rallying community, and we are proud to witness Hamza, Jeremy and McRae become the faces of the next generation of competitive rally drivers thanks to KQ,” said Phineas.

McRae Kimathi will be navigated by Shameer Yusuf while Riyaz Ismail will navigate Hamza Anwar. Jeremy Wahome will be navigated by Victor Okundi.

The FIA-funded program intends to give upcoming drivers a head start in Rallying. Those identified benefit from world-class training and mentorship, nurturing a new generation of drivers with the ultimate aim of kick-starting their professional career worldwide within the Junior World Rally Championships.

Tell Us What You Think