Three Kenyan junior drivers land FIA,KQ partnership

Written By: Bernard Okumu

Rally drivers L-R; Jeremy Wahome,Mcrae Kimathi and Hamza Anwar have landed partnership with KQ following their joining of the FIA junior program.

 

Three Kenyan junior drivers Mcrae Kimathi 26,  Hamza Anwar,  22, Jeremy Wahome, 22, have been selected to join the global programme by world motosport federation  The Federation  International  de l’Automobile, FIA, .

KBC Radio_KICD Timetable

In addition Kenya’s national  airline carrier, Kenya Airways (KQ), announced partnership with the drivers ahead of their participation in the FIA  Rally  Star programme.

The   three  young  Kenyan  drivers  selected  will also test their mettle at this month’s WRC Safari Rally Championship  set for Naivasha June 24th-27th.

 

 

The FIA partnership with KQ will include transportation of the team to Europe and beyond for training and  profiling of the teams globally through the KQ network and assets.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153

“Our partnership with the FIA Rally Star  program is an exciting one, as it aims to attract and grow young local talent. For years, KQ has been a loyal supporter of various rallying events including the East African Safari Classic Rally and the Safari Rally. The  return  of  the  World  Rally  Championship  to  Kenya  is  incredibly  nostalgic  and  we  are  committed  to  supporting the growth of fresh talent within the rallying community”, said Allan Kilavuka, Chief Executive Officer, Kenya Airways.

Also Read  Sports Fund allocated Ksh.15 B in 2021/22 Financial Year
Kenya Airways announced Ksh.10M sponsorship for the partnership.

WRC Safari Rally CEO  Phineas Kimathi  lauded  the sponsorship saying it will shore up the drivers determination in the forthcoming  WRC Safari Rally as well as in the forthcoming competitions.

Also Read  Matano shifts focus to league title after FKF Cup exit

“This program  presents  an  exciting  opportunity  for  young  drivers  to  gain  vital  experience. The  FIA  Rally  Star Programme is the most cost-effective way for any young budding driver to get onto the world stage. Our long-term goal is to attract more young drivers to the sport and in time, enable them to graduate to   the senior category for Kenya. This is a special moment for the local rallying community, and we are proud  to  witness  Hamza,  Jeremy  and  McRae  become  the  faces  of  the  next  generation  of  competitive  rally  drivers thanks to KQ,” said Phineas.

Also Read  Nzioka Waita hopeful of setting competitive times at the WRC Safari Rally

McRae Kimathi will be navigated by Shameer Yusuf while Riyaz Ismail will navigate Hamza Anwar. Jeremy Wahome will be navigated by Victor Okundi.

 

Rally Driver Mcrae Kimathi [Centre} will race in this year’s Safari Rally and is among three junior drivers selected by FIA for their funded program meant to grow rallying among young drivers.
The  FIA-funded  program intends to give upcoming drivers a head start in Rallying. Those  identified  benefit  from  world-class  training  and  mentorship,  nurturing  a  new generation of drivers with the ultimate aim of kick-starting their professional career worldwide within the Junior World Rally Championships.

KBC-You-tube-728x90-New-2

Tell Us What You Think

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR