Jim Chuchu, Kaz and Tom Osborn join TED fellows class of 2021

TED has unveiled 20 fellows for the TED Fellows Programme Class of 2021. Among the recipients are 3 Kenyans; Jim Chuchu, Kaz and Tom Osborn.

Jim Chuchu

Jim Chuchu is a filmmaker and founder of The Nest Collective, a Nairobi-based artist group. His film Stories of Our Lives celebrates the narratives of Kenya’s queer community in the midst of pervasive societal censure. He is also the founder of the HEVA Fund, the first organization in the region dedicated to making capital investments in the creative sector and building financial infrastructure around creative pursuits in East Africa.

Kaz

Kaz is an educator building a positive and safe space for sexual discourse in Kenya through her podcast and TV segment The Spread. Through these platforms, Kaz illuminates and confronts the pleasure gap, challenges restrictive LGBTQ+ policy and emphasizes reproductive rights.

Tom Osborn

Tom is the founder of Shamiri, a youth-led organization providing mental health care solutions to teens across Kenya, where 45 per cent of young people report clinical depression. In a region where mental health professionals are scarce and disorders are stigmatized, Shamiri implements evidence-based, low-cost wellness interventions in Kenyan schools.

The TED Fellows Program convenes young world-changers, academics and trailblazers who have shown unusual accomplishment and exceptional courage in their respective disciplines, selected through an intensive application, interview and research process. This year’s selection spans five continents and represents 14 countries — including, for the first time, Peru.

