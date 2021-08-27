Three Kenyans selected to participate in prestigious film programme

The Southern Africa-Locarno Industry Academy Africa has announced selected participants.

Fourteen film professionals from eight African Countries have been selected to participate in the Southern Africa-Locarno Industry Academy, which is set to take place from 26th September to 2nd October 2021. The inaugural edition of the Southern Africa-Locarno Industry Academy, a partnership between the Locarno Film Festival and the Realness Institute, is dedicated to professionals working in sales, distribution, exhibition, and programming.

Three Kenyans have been selected to participate in the prestigious programme. They are:

Joy Nduto, a TV/film content producer, distributor and consultant, at Attitude Media Ltd,

Linda Wairegi, a social media assistant at Africa Digital Media Studios,

and Wambui Gathee, the screenings manager at Docubox.

“We’re thrilled to kick-off the Southern Africa-Locarno Industry Academy and to introduce our program for young professionals in this region. In such a fast-changing and re-shaping business environment, it is crucial to create an international network for the future leading film industry players from Latin America, the Middle East, the USA, India, Europe and now also from Southern Africa,” said Markus Duffner, Head of Locarno Pro.

The tailored programme features masterclasses and meetings with internationally established professionals. Its aim is to enhance participants’ understanding of the challenges facing the film industry, at the same time allowing them to expand their personal network of contacts and develop their professional skill set.

Launched by the Locarno Film Festival in 2014, the Industry Academy has expanded considerably on the international scene, offering workshops in partnership with major festivals and film institutions. The Locarno Industry Academy currently has nearly 300 alumni from all over the world.