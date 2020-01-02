Three killed as suspected terrorists attack bus in Lamu County

Three people have been killed and three others injured following a suspected al-Shabaab terror attack on passengers on a Lamu bound bus.

The terrorist attack occurred at Nyangoro area near Witu town shortly after 2 pm on Thursday.

Lamu County Commissioner Irungu Macharia confirming the incident says a multiagency security team is combing the area in pursuit of the attackers.

One of the passengers who was injured is nursing a gunshot wound while two others were injured while fleeing from the attackers.

Reports indicate that the Lamu-bound bus christened “Mombasa Raha” was coming from Mombasa with 44 passengers on board.

Heavy gunfire was reportedly heard from the scene as some passengers fled into nearby bushes.

The attack comes barely a month after 10 people among them seven police officers were killed when gunmen attacked a bus in Kotulo, Mandera County.

Transport along the Lamu-Garsen road has been suspended as security agencies, including the army, comb the area for the attackers.

On Saturday, Al Shabaab claimed responsibility for a car bomb that claimed the lives of 79 people in Mogadishu.

Lamu has felt the brunt of such attacks with the militants hiding in Boni forest when confronted by local security teams.