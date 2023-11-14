Three killed in ambush attack along West Pokot-Turkana border

Three people have been shot dead at Kamunono Sub location, Pokot North, along the West Pokot and Turkana County border.

Confirming the incident, West pokot county commissioner, Apollo Okello said the three were ambushed on Monday evening at the Kaplon area by five Turkana bandits.

The three were riding on a motorcycle with registration number KMFW 662G when they were sprayed with bullets killing them on the spot.

Okello said the victims were a couple and their farm worker and they have been identified as Lomerikel Peter, Job Juma and Daisy Chopokamai.

He said normal movement of people between Kasei and Morita has not been interrupted after the incident adding that police have been deployed in the area to beef up security.

West pokot county police commander Peter Katam said police officers have combed the area and are searching for the perpetrators.

Sonkok area chief Joseph Korkimul said there has been an exchange of fire between Police officers and bandits as tension continue to rise in the area