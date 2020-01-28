Three killed in fresh attacks in Kapedo

Three people have been killed and 15 others injured following renewed attacks in Kapedo along the Baringo-Turkana border.

A police officer was among those who were killed during the latest attack believed to have been carried out by heavily armed bandits.

Tension remains high in Kasarani Lomelo Napeitom ward, at the Baringo- Turkana border following the attack.

An unknown number of bandits are said to have waylaid a truck carrying construction workers spraying it with bullets, killing a police officer and the driver on the spot.

There was an exchange of fire between the attackers and security officers for more than 4 hours before the officers rushed the injured to hospital in Nakuru.

Bodies of the three were taken to Baringo county referral hospital morgue.

Although the motive behind the attack is yet to be established a contingent of security officers have been deployed to the area.