Three killed in grisly road accident along Garissa-Nairobi highway

Three bodaboda riders were on Tuesday morning killed when they rammed into an oncoming bus, some 2Kms from Garissa town along the Garissa-Nairobi high way.

The three, a rider and two passengers (both female) died on the spot in the 10 am accident. The motorbike was extensively damaged.

According to an eye witness, the bodaboda rider was trying to overtake a probox(headed to Garissa town) at corner punda area only to realize the bus (headed to Nairobi) was too close when he rammed into the bus.

“The rider who was over speeding underestimated the bus distance and just as he was about to overtake the probox, he realized the bus was closing in and out of panic tried to get to his lane but it was too late,” said the witness who requested anonymity.

“He hit the probox on the side, colliding head-on with the bus. They all died instantly,” he added.

A police officer who also requested anonymity collaborated the eye witnesses accounts and accused the bodaboda rider of ‘overspeeding and recklessness’.

“Had the bodaboda rider slowed down and allowed the probox to overtake the bus while following it from behind this accident could not have happened,” the police officer said.

Speaking at the Garissa referral hospital mortuary, after viewing the bodies, relatives and friends urged the government to erect bumps at the now black spot saying its claiming lives ‘almost on a weekly basis’.

The accident that attracted hundreds of curious onlookers from Madogo and the neighboring Mororo led to a two-hour traffic snarl-up from both sides with police having a hectic time controlling the surging crowd.