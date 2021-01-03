Three killed in Lake Baringo boat accident

Three people have died including two children after a boat capsized in Lake Baringo.

The boat is reported to have been carrying more people than its recommended capacity at the time of the accident on Saturday evening.

The eight capacity vessel was carrying 12 people on board.

Among those who perished was a one year old infant and a 16 years old form two student.

Rodgers Kipsang narrated how he tried to save the four children who had clung on his shoulders for over an hour before the two children drowned.

The search for the victims was suspended Sunday and is set to resume Monday.