Three KPLC staff charged, six others freed over nationwide blackout

Six senior staff at the Kenya Power and Lighting Company (KPLC) have been freed due to a lack of evidence linking them to the nationwide blackout that affected the country two weeks ago.

Three other staff have however been charged with sabotage and neglect of official duties.

Appearing before Kahawa West Chief Magistrate Diana Mochache, the three Raphael Kimeu, David Kamau and Julius Mwaniki were charged that on diverse dates, being the employees of KPLC as the Acting General Manager Network Management, Manager Transmission Network Department and Second Assistant Engineer Transmission Department, they willfully and unlawfully with intent to sabotage failed to maintain and reinforce the Dandora- Embakasi high voltage power lines used for the supply of electricity to citizens of the Republic of Kenya.

The charge sheet further read that willfully neglected to attend to the Dandora- Embakasi high voltage transmission power towers.

They have since been released on a Ksh 1 million cash bail or a bond of Ksh 2 million each plus two sureties.

The case is set for mention of the 9th February 2022.

Top security chiefs will on Thursday hold a meeting to discuss the security of the energy sector infrastructure.

The meeting comes in the wake of increased vandalism especially of government infrastructure which President Uhuru Kenyatta had described as economic sabotage.

President banned any further dealing in scrap metal until guidelines to regulate the sector have been put in place.

The meeting to be headed by Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi and his Energy counterpart Monica Juma will also include National Government Administration Officers (NGAOs), Critical Infrastructure Protection Unit (CIPU) commanders and top KPLC and energy sector managers.