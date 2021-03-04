Three legislators arrested in Kabuchai amid voter bribery claims

Kimilili Member of Parliament Didmus Barasa, his Belgut counterpart Nelson Koech and Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei have been arrested amid claims of voter bribery in the Kabuchai by-election.

Earlier, a section of leaders had accused their UDA counterparts of engaging in voter bribery.

Ford Kenya’s candidate in the Kabuchai by-election Joseph Majimbo after casting his vote accused MPs John Waluke and Fred Kapondi of voter bribery in what they said was an attempt to influence poll outcome in favour of UDA candidate Evans Kakai.

UDA candidate Evans Kakai denied the claims and instead accused Ford Kenya Party of being behind voter bribery.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



“They have also resorted to violence. The activities of Ford Kenya Party is a show of cowardice,” He said after casting his vote at the Pongola primary school.

Chaos erupted in Kabuchai after Ford Kenya agents started stalking their UDA counterparts whom they have accused of dishing out money to voters in Kabuchai to influence the outcome of mini-poll. The altercation saw vehicles belonging to UDA candidate Evans Kakai pelted with stones at Mukhweya area by suspected Ford Kenya supporters.

Security personnel successfully dispersed the rowdy youth.

In Matungu, former Sports Cabinet Secretary Rashid Echesa was caught on camera slapping an IEBC official at Bulonga Primary School.

Echesa accused IEBC officials of barring their agent to witness the voting.