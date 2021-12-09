Three matches lined up in Kenya Cup Match Day 3

League action continues across the three tiers of Kenyan club competition this weekend with fixtures lined up in the Kenya Cup and KRU Championship as well as the KRU Nationwide regional leagues.

Homeboyz and Blak Blad get Kenya Cup action underway on Saturday when they face off in the early kick off at KCB Sports Club in Ruaraka, paving the way for the clash between champions KCB and Topfry Nakuru at 3pm.

Kabras Sugar will be at home to Mwamba while Strathmore Leos host Resolution Impala Saracens as Menengai Oilers welcome Nondescripts.

Kenya Harlequin host Masinde Muliro at the RFUEA Ground.

There are five matches in the KRU Championship. Newly promoted Shamas sit top of the table and will duel against second placed Western Bulls at the RFUEA Ground with South Coast Pirates hosting the Egerton Wasps in Ukunda.

Eldoret will be at home against the Northern Suburbs as Catholic Monks host Kisumu at the CUEA ground in Langáta.

USIU and Kabarak University will meet at the Impala Club.

The sixth match between UoE Trojans and Mean Machine has been cancelled.

FIXTURES, SATURDAY 11 DECEMBER 2021

KENYA CUP

Homeboys vs Blak Blad 1pm, KCB Sports Club, Ruaraka (live)

KCB vs Topfry Nakuru – 3pm KCB Sports Club, Ruaraka (live)

Kabras Sugar vs Mwamba – 3pm Moi Showground, Kakamega

Strathmore Leos vs Resolution Impala Saracens – 3pm Strathmore University, Madarak

Menengai Oilers vs Nondescripts – 3pm Moi Showground, Nakuru

Kenya Harlequis vs Masinde Muliro – 3pm RFUEA, Nairobi