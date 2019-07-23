Three more one-way streets set for rehabilitation, Sonko says

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has ordered the Roads and Transport Department to transform three more streets in the CBD, after a successful trial on Luthuli Avenue.

The three streets are Banda Street, Accra Lane, and Gedi lane.

“The decongestion plan will go on step by step until we have law and order in the CBD in order to create a good working environment for our investors and visitors,” Sonko said.

Sonko has also warned contractors from doing shoddy jobs saying the County Government will not tolerate substandard works.

“We expect Luthuli Avenue to be in good condition for at least 10 years after the rehabilitation because the work done has met the expected standards.” Sonko said.

Roads and Transport CEC Hitan Majevdia said the process will immensely de-congest the city.

“After the successful trial on Luthuli Avenue, the Governor has approved three more streets for immediate upgrade,” said Majevdia.

The County embarked on a de-congesting plan, with the first project being transformation of Luthuli Avenue in the CBD into a one-way route. The works are now at 90% complete and the Governor sill soon officially launch the new look avenue.

Just like Luthuli Avenue, the three streets set for rehabilitation will get a pedestrian walkway, installation of lights while the road will be marked accordingly.

This means that Matatu’s using the three streets will have to find alternative exit routes out of the CBD.

The County will also set up bicycle lanes and specific lanes for people with disability on the upgraded streets and avenues.

According to Majevdia, Accra lane has been misused by touts and rogue matatu drivers.

“More street lighting on this street will make it safe for businesses and pedestrians using it at night,” he added.