Three more schools in Bungoma County closed indefinitely

Three secondary schools across Bungoma County were on Wednesday closed indefinitely after students went on rampage and torched property worth millions of shillings in a worrying trend of unrest.

Khasoko boys was closed after the students walked out to protest lack of entertainment, while fire razed dormitories at Ndivisi boys and Mbakalo High School respectively.

There were, however, no injuries reported during the incident whose cause is under investigation.

Recently, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) warned students against engaging in acts of violence and crime, which may dent their image once they leave schools.

The DCI said they are archiving and consolidating charges, which may be preferred to each and every student involved in any crime. The criminal charges will be reflected on clearance certificates and certificates of good conduct when such rioting learners apply for one.

The crimes include armed and chaotic demos, arson, drugs, cyber bullying, and assault of any degree, drunkenness or any reported crime of any kind.

According to Ndivisi High School Principal Mr. Peter Muchemi the fire started at around 0545 hours while students were attending the morning preps.

He said that the dormitory named Mandela which houses 87 students was extensively burnt and properties of unknown value reduced to ashes and that he suspects that the fire was started by some unknown students within the school.

Preliminary investigations done by Ndivisi police reveals that the fire was started by students who make up the school football team and do not want to pay school fees.

Police further disclosed that the students also complain that the new principal Mr. Muchemi is not favouring them the way the former principal used to treat them before he was transferred.

Meanwhile, 27 students and two teachers have been arrested for further questioning at Ndivisi police station.

The incident was reported at Ndivisi police station as the Bungoma East Sub County security team, board of management and education officers resolved to close the school with immediate effect.

This comes barely one week after three other schools in the county were also closed indefinitely following students’ unrest.

They include Bukembe Boys, Chesamisi Boys, and St. Luke’s Kimilili Boys.

County Director of Education, Phillip Chirchir said the incidents are under investigation and a report will be released once ready.

