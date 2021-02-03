Three more succumb to covid as number of patients swell

The Ministry of Health has disclosed that the number of fatalities linked to covid-19 complications has hit 1,769 after three more patients succumbed to the virus on Wednesday.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said this amid revelation that close to 2000 patients are currently receiving treatment for covid-19 across the country. According to Kagwe, 459 are admitted to various health facilities while 1451 are on home-based isolation and care.

Their conditions also paint a rather gloomy picture of the covid-19 situation in the country.

“26 patients are in intensive care unit (ICU), 11 of whom are in ventilatory support and 15 on supplemental oxygen,” CS Kagwe said

According to Kagwe, 16 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen with 12 of them in general wards and four in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

On a more positive note, however, Kagwe disclosed that 70 patients have recovered from the disease. 43 were from the home-based isolation and care, while 27 had been admitted to various health facilities. The total number of recoveries from covid-19 in the country now stands at 84,060.

On Wednesday, the Ministry of Health announced that 150 more people had tested positive for the virus from a sample size of 3,117 tests conducted in 24 hours. This brings the total confirmed positive cases in the country to 101,159.