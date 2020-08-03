Three notorious fraudsters charged in Nairobi

Three notorious fraudsters who were arrested along Moi Avenue in Nairobi by SSU detectives in collaboration with other multi- agency teams have been charged with conspiracy to defraud.

The three; namely Jeremiah Murimi Mwaura aged 36, Victoria Muthoni Mutunga – 36 and Albert Oyugi Ayumbo -34 as well as others who are still at large were conning unsuspecting members of the public of their monies claiming to be employees of a mobile service provider conducting promotion on their products

During their arrest, a Motor vehicle Registration Number KBL 247X branded StarTimes JYDS, Assorted mobile phones, T-shirts among other items were recovered from them.

Members of the public were urged to be on the lookout for such fraudsters as the DCI pursues the individuals who escaped.