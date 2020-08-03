Three notorious fraudsters charged in Nairobi

Written By: Claire Wanja
Jeremiah Murimi Mwaura aged 36 years, Victoria Muthoni Mutunga aged 36 years and Albert Oyugi Ayumbo aged 34 years

Three notorious fraudsters who were arrested along Moi Avenue in Nairobi by SSU detectives in collaboration with other multi- agency teams have been charged with conspiracy to defraud. 

The three; namely Jeremiah Murimi Mwaura aged 36, Victoria Muthoni Mutunga – 36 and Albert Oyugi Ayumbo -34 as well as others who are still at large were conning unsuspecting members of the public of their monies claiming to be employees of a mobile service provider conducting promotion on their products

During their arrest, a Motor vehicle Registration Number KBL 247X branded StarTimes JYDS, Assorted mobile phones, T-shirts among other items were recovered from them.

Members of the public were urged to be on the lookout for such fraudsters as the DCI pursues the individuals who escaped.

