Three notorious robbery suspects arrested, M16 rifle recovered

A crack team of detectives from the DCI Headquarters Criminal Research and Intelligence Bureau (CRIB), Operation Support Unit (OSU), and Operation Action Team (OAT), with support from counterparts in Imenti Central and Buuri West Sub Counties, have apprehended three notorious robbery with violence suspects and recovered an M16 rifle.

According to the DCI, the suspects are believed to be the masterminds behind a string of violent robberies in Imenti North and Buuri West Sub Counties, who have terrorized locals with their brazen criminal activities.

In one of their reported crimes on September 5th, 2024, the suspects stormed a homestead in Magati village, stealing two prized cows, a Friesian and an Ayrshire.

During the raid, they fired five rounds into the air, leaving the villagers in panic.

On September 15th, 2024, the criminals struck again in Rugusu, stealing a dairy cow and loading it into a getaway pickup. During the incident, they shot the owner, a woman, for raising an alarm.

Tragically, she was pronounced dead on arrival at Kiirua Mission Hospital.

Their most recent act involved attempting to torch a four-bedroom house.

When the arson attempt failed, they fired at the door, hitting the homeowner three times in the abdomen and also injuring his wife. The couple remains in serious condition at Kiirua Mission Hospital.

Following their violent spree, detectives moved with precision to track down the suspects, Patrick Muriera M’mbijiwe, 35, and Kenneth Muthethia Kiriinya, alias Kiroria.

The suspects eventually led the officers to Kianjuri village, where they claimed to have buried the firearm in a concealed location.

At the site, officers recovered an M16 model (SAR) rifle, two magazines, 67 rounds of 5.5mm ammunition, a black jacket, two gunny bags, and a brown hat, all concealed in a hole.

In a shocking revelation, investigations revealed that Cpl Dominic Munene Peter, a police officer based in Marsabit County, had been colluding with the criminals to facilitate their missions.

He was promptly arrested before attempting to flee.

Ballistic reports have linked the recovered firearm to cartridges found at the crime scenes, completing the case.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) remains unwavering in its commitment to combating criminal activities and ensuring a safer environment for all.