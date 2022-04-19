Three people arrested over assault of woman and son

Three people were arrested yesterday in Ringa, Rachuonyo East Sub County within Homa Bay County for allegedly assaulting a woman and her son over unknown reasons.

The arrest of the trio comes after a video was circulated in the social media showing Dedan Kimathi Agan, Enos Odhiambo Osoo and Lukio Okwiri mercilessly beating up the woman and her son despite their pleas for the assault to stop.

The video triggered Kenyans to call for justice where the police responded by arresting the culprits.

In the video clip, the woman was crying for help from onlookers while being beaten up with huge sticks by the suspects.

Speaking to KNA today, Homa Bay County Police Commander Samson Ole Kinne confirmed that the three were arrested by the National Police Service last night.

“Our officers responded and we were able to arrest three people who are now in custody. Further investigations are ongoing and we believe that all culprits will be brought to book,” said Kinne.

He explained that they were yet to establish the reason behind the inhuman act. He however warned the public against taking videos of such incidents saying that such an act could be traumatizing to the relatives of the victims.

“It is so unethical to capture videos of such serious assault incidents. One can just observe the scenario and report it to the relevant authorities,” he explained, adding that the incident was an act of victimization against the two which is unjustified, unlawful and cruel.

A number of Kenyans have also condemned the incident demanding that women should be given enough respect which they deserved in the society.

Speaking to the media, Calvince Onyango, a resident of Homa Bay, said that violence against women should be condemned in the strongest terms possible.

“It is very unfortunate that such an incident can still be witnessed in society in this century. People should not take law into their hands, but instead should report to the police,” said Onyango