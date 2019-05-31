Three people charged with defrauding trader goods worth Ksh 4.4m

Three people were arraigned in a Mombasa court facing charges of obtaining money by false pretence after defrauding a trader goods worth Ksh 4.4 million.

The three Lillian Njeri Muigai, Peter Maina Maingi and Mary Gakii appeared before Mombasa Senior Magistrate Francis Kiambi, and were charged with swindling Anthony Murithi Riungu 50,000 kilograms of rice four years ago.

It is alleged that the three duped Anthony Murithi by pretending that they could supply 2000 bags of 25 kgs long grain rice valued at 4.4 Million shillings which was an order to Tuskys Supermarket Mombasa Road branch in Nairobi.

According to the prosecution, police were able to trace and arrest Peter Maina Maingi the driver of the Canter Lorry which ferried the goods from Mombasa to Nairobi.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 22163



Maingi then took the police to a store in Nairobi where they recovered part of the rice consignment before arresting Lillian Njeri Muigai and Mary Gakii the owners of the store.

An employee of Family Bank who was testifying said Lillian Njeri Muigai had approached the Bank for a loan of 4.4 million shillings which was denied because she did not meet the requirements.